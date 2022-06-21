Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,314.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,603.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

