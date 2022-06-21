Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 865 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

Shares of HD opened at $270.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.73 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

