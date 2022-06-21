Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,956,925. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $452.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $498.57 and a 200-day moving average of $490.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

