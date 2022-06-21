Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

