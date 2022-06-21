Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

SCHW opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.