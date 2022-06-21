Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after acquiring an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after acquiring an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $234.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.15. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

