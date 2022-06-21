Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

