Addison Capital Co Acquires 559 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.66 and a 200-day moving average of $174.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

