Addison Capital Co Buys 291 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 288,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,670,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

