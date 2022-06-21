Addison Capital Co Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BAC stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
