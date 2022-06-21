Addison Capital Co Grows Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Addison Capital Co raised its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in York Water were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in York Water by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other York Water news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,089 shares in the company, valued at $905,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,113 shares of company stock valued at $128,442. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $543.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.47.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. York Water had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

