Addison Capital Co Has $454,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

EPD opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

