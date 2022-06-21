Addison Capital Co Increases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Seagen by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Seagen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $7,335,312. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

