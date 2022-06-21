Addison Capital Co Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

