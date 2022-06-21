Addison Capital Co Invests $202,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Addison Capital Co bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after acquiring an additional 76,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.66.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

