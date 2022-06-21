Addison Capital Co Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up about 1.3% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,370,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.