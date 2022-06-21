Addison Capital Co Makes New $226,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $290.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.13 and a 200-day moving average of $315.44. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

