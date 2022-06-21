Addison Capital Co Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Addison Capital Co owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 141,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $10,305,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

