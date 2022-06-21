Addison Capital Co Purchases 61 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Addison Capital Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.