Addison Capital Co Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $360.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.13. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

