Addison Capital Co Sells 120 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.75.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.99.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

