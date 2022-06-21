Addison Capital Co Sells 308 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average of $188.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.