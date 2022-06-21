Addison Capital Co Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after buying an additional 130,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,839 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,409 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $163.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.47 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

