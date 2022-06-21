Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

