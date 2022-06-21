Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,157.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,321.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,609.45. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

