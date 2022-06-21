Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,157.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,321.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,609.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

