Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,314.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,603.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.