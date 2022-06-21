American National Bank Acquires Shares of 42 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,321.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,609.45. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

