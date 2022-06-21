American National Bank Buys 62 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

American National Bank raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 177.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $255.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

