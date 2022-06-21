American National Bank Purchases 173 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

American National Bank raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of MS opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

