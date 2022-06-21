APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $443,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

