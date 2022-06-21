APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Purchases 44,128 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.9% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $418,981,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.