Apella Capital LLC Buys 111 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day moving average is $199.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

