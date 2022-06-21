Apella Capital LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.18. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

