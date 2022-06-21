Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $235.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

