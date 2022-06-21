Apella Capital LLC Sells 493 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,329 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

SBUX stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

