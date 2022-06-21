Apella Capital LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

