Apella Capital LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $21.76.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.