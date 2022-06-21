Arden Trust Co Has $623,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

