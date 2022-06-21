Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $632.81 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 116.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $686.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.93.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

