Arden Trust Co Sells 1,623 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

