Arden Trust Co Sells 2,855 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average of $157.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

