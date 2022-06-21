Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $68.53 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 72,576 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $68,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.38 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.90 and a 200-day moving average of $250.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.