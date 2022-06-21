Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $244,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,017,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,627,000 after purchasing an additional 162,631 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

