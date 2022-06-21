Atwater Malick LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.