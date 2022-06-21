Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,321.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,609.45. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

