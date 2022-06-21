Bath Savings Trust Co Has $27.86 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,314.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,603.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.