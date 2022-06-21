Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 40.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.