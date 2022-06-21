Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $287,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,198 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE BSX opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

