Bremer Bank National Association Has $4.20 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,321.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,609.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

